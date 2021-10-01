Dietary guidelines for co-benefits: a case for European action

Why, ultimately, do dietary guidelines matter?

First, authoritative guidelines help take away ambiguity about the desired direction of dietary change, thereby saving time and preventing conceptual confusion (see, for instance, the bizarre and suggestive formulations doing the round today about promoting ‘healthy and balanced’, as opposed to just ‘healthy’ diets).

Second, they help determine which foods we should be eating more of – and therefore need a push in the back, and which ones do not. This is critical for having a clearer sense of purpose when it comes to designing individual policy measures, including on promotion, pricing, public procurement and to test the adequacy of labelling systems.

The same counts for marketing regulations. According to the new Danish guidelines, a child between 7-9 is recommended to have “1 chocolate biscuit, 2 ice lollies and 2 small handfuls of sweets (60 g) per week” as well as maximum 1/3 litres of soft drinks. Children of no matter what age are not supposed to have energy drinks at all. This implies that the tolerance level for the exposure of children to the marketing of such products should be set at ‘zero’.

Third, at a higher level, sustainable healthy dietary guidelines can help underpin the further development of ‘co-benefits’ policies in the food space. Achieving co-benefits in food systems is possible because many food systems dimensions are closely interconnected and often share similar drivers and solutions, as illustrated by, for instance, the One Health principle. Adopting a co-benefits approach to policy will involve conceptualising ‘co-benefits pathways’. These can be seen as strategic combinations of mutually reinforcing measures that maximise benefits across as many food systems dimensions as possible.

While sustainable healthy dietary guidelines do not usually address more than a handful of sustainability dimensions, they do set a firm framework by establishing the relative importance of different food groups. Further attention is then required as to how these foods get to the table in terms of their wider socio-economic, environmental and animal welfare credentials. For instance, the finding that sustainable diets in many countries around the world are unaffordable, is a reflection not on the diet per se, but on people’s socio-economic conditions. Likewise, plant-rich diets can be produced with high agrochemicals input, or following more agro-ecological approaches. Finding the right way forward will depend on many different policies and interventions, but ambitious dietary guidelines can set the parameters for those quests.

What role for Europe?



Despite the importance of sustainable dietary guidelines and despite good examples in several European countries, overall progress in updating national guidelines appears slow. This lack of movement may also stand in the way of a more forthright and consistent implementation of the Farm to Fork (F2F) Strategy.

There certainly is a role for Europe in this. One option could be to draw-up a European meta-guideline, inspired by the FAO/WHO principles for sustainable diets, or based on the upcoming update of the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations in 2022. This is not a far-fetched idea. While the final published version of the F2F Strategy does not contain any action related to the development of sustainable dietary guidelines, several draft versions leaked before its publication did. The idea was therefore considered, but eventually dropped, for reasons unknown.

Another approach, which may be more politically expedient, is for the Commission to step-up in a coordinating role to underline the urgency of moving forward and to speed-up the process of national exchange. Facilitating and funding a Joint Action in this area can be part of such an approach.

Whichever way may be chosen, food sustainability is high on the agenda and significant movements are expected in this space over the course of the next years. If the actions of EU countries start diverging too much, for instance, due to a lack of common baselines, this will be a major obstacle for the health and shared future of Europeans. But it is also not unthinkable that disparities between national laws and practices on the promotion of healthy and sustainable diets may, eventually, also start posing obstacles for the smooth functioning of Europe’s much-cherished common market.

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0