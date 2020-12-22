Does the Farm to Fork strategy ‘walk the talk’ on food environments?

To facilitate a shift towards healthier, more sustainable diets, the European Commission’s Farm to Fork strategy points to the creation of a “favourable food environment”.

For EU food policy, this marks an important conceptual move away from the ‘consumer choice’ model, which wrongly assumes that people will make the ‘right’ food choices when provided with enough information and prompted to adopt a ‘healthy lifestyle’.

A ‘food environment approach’, on the contrary, recognises that a range of factors, which are mostly beyond individual control, shape what foods we buy and eat. Food environments not only help to frame the problem, but also present a systematic, evidence-informed approach to policy solutions.

This article analyses whether the Farm to Fork strategy is consistent with a food environment approach in terms of the policy actions it pursues. It does so by mapping the strategy’s actions against seven food environment policy dimensions and a recommended policy mix.

Food environments: a quick evolution

The food environment concept emerged from the public health discipline, conceived in the context of tackling obesity and preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Throughout the 2010s it made its way into international academic literature and a range of health policy documents, including by the World Health Organization (WHO). Subsequently, the concept was taken-up in the wider food systems debate. In the EU, food environments emerged on the scene only in 2020 as part of recommendations by EU chief scientists and, most prominently, the Farm to Fork strategy itself.

There are two main current definitions of food environments, which are similar, but offer slightly different emphases. The original definition by INFORMAS [1] focuses on the conditions that influence choices:

“The collective physical, economic, policy and sociocultural surroundings, opportunities and conditions that influence people’s food and beverage choices and nutritional status.”

The definition by the High Level Panel of Experts on Food Security and Nutrition (HLPE) takes a more consumer-centric starting point:

“Food environment refers to the physical, economic, political and socio-cultural context in which consumers engage with the food system to make their decisions about acquiring, preparing and consuming food.”

Food environments: what policy domains?

Based on such comprehensive framing, the food environment approach may appear bewilderingly complex and difficult to manage. This is, however, far from true.

Tools are available to unpack the concept in a practical way and to benchmark the quality of food environments by means of the Food Environment Policy Index (Food‐EPI). This index identifies seven dimensions to categorise food environment policies:

Food composition Food labelling Food promotion Food provision Food retail and outlets Food prices Food in trade and investment agreements

Food environments: what policy types?

The food environment approach not only points to the dimensions in which food policies should be conceived, but also helps to reflect on the types of policy actions required. The choice of measures is important for the equity, effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of policy responses.

One clear finding from the public health discipline is that there are no ‘silver bullet’ solutions and that a comprehensive and multi-layered approach is needed to tackle today’s unhealthy food environments. At the same time, an ‘effectiveness hierarchy‘ of policies can be identified, in which regulatory options implemented at a society-wide level deliver the highest returns on investment. Another observed feature is that policies that require lower agency from individuals tend to be more equitable and effective. Likewise, a recurring observation is that policy approaches that rely on industry self-regulation and voluntary commitments lack efficacy, especially in the area of curbing the marketing of unhealthy foods.

These findings are confirmed and further reinforced by the EU’s chief scientists in their opinion on sustainable food systems. Neatly summarised, they recommend to:

“Use the complete policy mix” “Focus on regulatory and fiscal measures as the main drivers of change” “Consider voluntary means only as supplementary drivers”



Does Farm to Fork ‘walk the talk’ on food environments?

To assess whether the Farm to Fork strategy is ‘walking the talk’ on food environments, the relevant actions under the strategy have been mapped according to the seven policy dimensions presented above, and according to policy type – voluntary or regulatory.

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0

2.12.0.0