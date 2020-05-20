EPHA view on Farm to Fork: Start of a serious debate on the future of food systems

20 May 2020. The EU Farm to Fork Strategy is the most coherent attempt yet to respond to the fundamental challenges plaguing our food systems. Published today and aimed at designing a fair, healthy and environmentally-friendly food system, it gets a good number of things right.

The strategy points to unhealthy and unsustainable food consumption patterns, acknowledges the importance of ‘food environments’ in shaping demand, sets a 50% antibiotics sales reduction target and introduces a range of actions to improve nutrition, such as setting nutrient profiles, banning added sugars in baby foods, proposing a mandatory EU front-of-pack nutrition label and mandatory sustainability requirements for public food procurement.

But for a true transformation this is only the first step, and in some cases the strategy is outright deficient. This especially in addressing food environments where action remains dominated by consumer information and a voluntary industry code of conduct, contravening the advice of the EU’s own chief scientists. Also, while the impacts of large-scale animal farming are acknowledged, the commitment to transition to a ‘less and better’ animal product future is elusive.

Beyond specific actions, Farm to Fork finally creates the framework for a real debate on the future of food. A debate that should culminate in a comprehensive sustainable food systems law by 2023.