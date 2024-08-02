EPHA’s participation in the public consultation on SRIA for EP brain health

The European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) is pleased to have participated in the public consultation on the Strategic Research and Innovation Agenda (SRIA) for the European Partnership for Brain Health (EP BrainHealth). We commend the comprehensive approach outlined in the SRIA and appreciate the opportunity to contribute. Our main points are as follows:

Commercial Determinants of Health : We appreciate the focus on promoting brain health and preventing brain disorders. However, we recommend a stronger emphasis on addressing commercial determinants of health, such as the influence of industries like tobacco, alcohol, and ultra-processed foods. Social Determinants and Civil Society Participation : While the comprehensive approach in Priority 2 is commendable, we suggest a greater focus on social, economic, commercial, and environmental determinants. Additionally, meaningful participation of civil society, patients, and carers in health policy and research processes should be enhanced. Health Inequities and Patient Involvement : We support the efforts to improve care and support for people with brain conditions. To address health inequities effectively, more actionable steps are needed. Furthermore, greater involvement of patients and carers in the research and implementation process is crucial. Ethical Considerations and Data Privacy : Integrating social, ethical, and legal dimensions into brain health research and innovation is vital. We recommend more detailed and actionable measures to ensure these dimensions are effectively incorporated, particularly concerning the ethical implications and data privacy in the use of AI and digital technologies.

We recognise the SRIA’s priorities are well-rounded and address essential aspects of improving brain health.

While there are areas for further enhancement, we believe this comprehensive approach lays a solid foundation. We look forward to continued collaboration to fully address these important issues and improve brain health across Europe.

We thank the Brain Council for their significant work in the NCD field and hope for more collaborative efforts to advance health in Europe.