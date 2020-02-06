Food systems & NCD prevention: The promises of 2020

If food is central to sustainability, animal farming and animal product consumption are central to food systems. There is scientific clarity about the urgent need to transform how we consume and produce animal products. But the political response to this evidence has, until now, been close to zero.

With both the plenary vote on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the publication of the Farm to Fork strategy looming before summer this year, the crunch question is: will Europe’s political leaders step up to the plate and take action? Without clear commitment to address industrial-scale animal agriculture and food environments that predispose towards the overconsumption of animal products, any talk of ‘sustainable and healthy diets’ or a ‘green transition’ will just be hollow soundbites.

As a balanced way forward, the EU should embrace and work towards fulfilling the concept of ‘less and better’ animal products. This approach rests on two inseparable pillars. One being ‘less’: which means creating the conditions – the food environments – that enable the uptake of more healthy, tasty, plant-rich diets with, at least for high-income countries, significantly lower average animal product intake – for instance a 50% reduction in the next decade. This should be accompanied by a parallel drop in animal numbers in the production system.

The other is ‘better’: which means better production methods with higher standards on animal welfare, antibiotics use and based on agro-ecological and, as far as possible, circular production principles. Unlike some interests would like to portray, the ‘less and better’ approach opens the way for a positive future for animal farming in Europe, allowing locally-embedded farmers to receive higher added value for products and tailored support from EU’s agricultural policy. Even more so, for an agro-ecological farming future, ‘less and better’ represents the only way.

The European Green Deal announces a “set of deeply transformative policies”. Few things will be as transformative as starting a real transition in our approach to animal products. The issue is, in fact, inevitable and already on the table. The longer politicians leave it to fester, the tougher it will be to solve.