Let health flourish. Engage for a sustainable food system!

EPHA calls on all health organisations, health professionals, and other concerned individuals to engage in shaping a new European law on sustainable food systems.
This law provides an unprecedented opportunity to overcome the deficiencies of the current food system and put it on track for a healthy future, both for European and global health.
The voice of the health community is critical in making this happen. Use your power and respond to the online consultation by Thursday 21 July 2022 !
The consultation consists mainly of tick-box questions and provides several opportunities for adding free text. You can also upload a document, such as a position or a research paper. Responding should not take more than 5-10 minutes.
The consultation addresses key questions for public health, including:
- What is wrong with the current food system?
- Who should be responsible for driving change?
- Why is it important to create healthy food environments?
- Is unhealthy food marketing a problem?
- Should there be mandatory food reformulation targets?
- How should food be labelled?
- What stands in the way of a healthy, sustainable food systems transition?
We have prepared a set of model answers to support you in case of need.
Please reach out to: nikolai.pushkarev@epha.org, EPHA’s Senior Policy Manager for Healthy Environments.