Let health flourish. Engage for a sustainable food system!

EPHA calls on all health organisations, health professionals, and other concerned individuals to engage in shaping a new European law on sustainable food systems.

This law provides an unprecedented opportunity to overcome the deficiencies of the current food system and put it on track for a healthy future, both for European and global health.

The voice of the health community is critical in making this happen. Use your power and respond to the online consultation by Thursday 21 July 2022 !

