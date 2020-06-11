No going back to pre-Covid air pollution levels – opinion poll finds

11 June 2020, Brussels A clear majority of urban residents across Europe do not want to see air pollution return to pre-Covid-19 levels and support profound changes in transport to protect clean air, according to fresh YouGov opinion polling in 21 European cities.

Levels of air pollution from traffic and other sources plummeted when countries imposed pandemic lockdown measures. Post lockdown, pollution has ramped back up in China, compounded by unusually high levels of commuter traffic.

In a major international survey of public opinion in six European countries, published today, just under two out of every three people (64%) on average said they do not want to go back to pre-Covid pollution levels. Roughly the same proportion (68%) agreed that cities must take effective measures to protect citizens from air pollution, even if it means preventing polluting cars from entering city centres to protect clean air, with as many as 63% of drivers themselves in support. Around three quarters (74%) of respondents said cities must take effective measures to protect citizens from air pollution, even if this requires reallocating public space to walking, cycling and public transport, with just 10% opposed.

Even though there is reluctance to use public transport due to the potential risk of contagion, regular users of buses and trains said hygiene is a deal-breaker. Four in five people (81%) who primarily used public transport before the pandemic are willing to return: 54% said they will start riding buses, trams and trains again if sufficient hygiene measures are taken to prevent Covid-19 contagion; the remaining 27% are set to return regardless of risk.