The pan-European network DisQo, gathering more than 60 organisations at the EU and national level, has defined its priorities and recommendations ahead of the upcoming European elections in 2024, with the overarching goal of securing stronger action against racism and discrimination to achieve health equity. The manifesto gathers 5 key priorities, focusing on the recognition of racism and discrimination, enhancing social participation, increasing the clarity of definitions, ensuring the collection of equality data and breaking policy silos.
- Priority 1: The EU must scale up action at all levels of governance
to ensure that racism and discrimination are explicitly recognised as fundamental determinants of health, equity, and well-being
- Priority 2: The EU should support and enable social participation
of racialised and discriminated communities and foster diversity, ensure representation, and combat discrimination across all levels
- Priority 3: To enhance the quality of dialogue and discourse to address racism and discrimination effectively, the EU must take a leading role in increasing the clarity and consistency of critical definitions
- Priority 4: The EU should scale up action at all levels of governance to collect more and higher quality equality data, disaggregated by indicators on multiple grounds of discrimination
- Priority 5: The EU should ensure to strengthen existing EU anti- discrimination legislation by breaking down silos and boosting policy mainstreaming, transparency, and social participation