The Top 4 Issues in Medicines Policy for 2020

Although the issue of high medicines prices will continue to give Health Ministers sleepless nights, the lack of coordination among Member States, is a more fundamental obstacle, which does not get the attention it deserves. Since the June 2016 Council Conclusions on pharmaceuticals, there have been attempts to reinforce the collaboration and most importantly, the coordination amongst Member States, predominantly amongst those who wish to push the access and affordability agenda forward. Several fora (such as the directors of pharma, the roundtable discussions between pharma heads of Europe and Health Ministers to name but a few) have been tested but to no avail. The efforts to use the June 2016 Council Conclusions as an inventory for action, to draw a clear roadmap with an allocation of tasks and timelines have also not been a fruitful exercise.

Last December, the Netherlands, the most diligent access to medicines champion in the Council suggested boosting the role of the Council Working Party on Health as the main forum to agree a cross-Presidency roadmap to advance the pharmaceutical agenda at the core of the Council’s work. The Dutch will still have to do some internal lobbying in the Council to rally Member States’ support for their latest proposal, not least due to the opposition by countries spearheaded by but not limited to Germany. The latter would not mind discussing pharmaceutical policy but do not favour doing so with access and affordability headlining the agenda.

DG Santé has in the meantime put forward the revival of its Pharmaceutical Committee as a counter-proposal. Fearing being sidelined in the pharmaceuticals debate, the EC will phase out the Expert Group on Safe and Timely Access to Medicines for Patients (“STAMP”) and (re)politisize the long, underwhelming pharmaceutical committee. The ambition is high, but this committee does have regulatory issues at the core of its mandate. Moreover, it remains to be seen what level of national representation it will attract from the capitals and whether it will eventually prove to be a reliable coordination body.

Many Member States are not keen on having the Commission in the driving seat on medicines policies, particularly the access, affordability and availability aspects. It is not that they do not trust DG Santé but in the face of powerful industries banding together on the “innovation” principle and given the dynamics and competing interests within the different Commission Directorates (specifically DG RTD, GROW, Trade, COMP and Santé), there are doubts as to whether the arguments for access and affordability will be seriously taken on board by the Commission as a whole.

DG Santé will not only have to stand its ground internally but also prove to the majority of Member States concerned about excessive medicines’ prices that they genuinely share their concerns and priorities. To this end, DG Santé will firstly have to overcome its own diachronic identity crisis and convince the sceptics that the top priority listed in President von der Leyen’s mission letter to Health Commissioner Kyriakides namely the supply of affordable medicines is compatible with the second one i.e. “to support the European pharmaceutical industry to ensure that it remains an innovator and world leader”.

For example, strengthening the ties between DG Santé and the payers, an integral part of healthcare systems in Europe on one hand, along with forging an ever closer collaboration between DG Santé and the European Commission Directorate-General for Competition (DG COMP) will certainly help alleviate Member States’ fears and will boost DG Santé’s leverage within the Commission’s decision-making balance of power in relation to the design of pharmaceutical policy. DG Santé would strengthen its position further if it were to build on its cooperation with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in providing technical assistance to Member States on key issues such as price transparency for the implementation of the landmark transparency resolution of the WHO.

Why does this matter?

All this constitutes a real barrier to substantial progress as the political momentum cannot be translated into concrete policy initiatives and legislative reform without coordination and concerted action. As 2020 is the preparatory year for the rest of the Commission’s term, it is crucial that the messages from the Council to Berlaymont as to which initiatives should be prioritized by the Commission are loud and clear. Irrespective of what happens to the recent Dutch proposal, fortunately, the Slovenian and Portuguese Presidencies (in 2021) are likely to keep the access and affordability issues high on the agenda of the Council. Although there are not many other access to medicines champions in the Council, whatever happens in the coming year, the regionals such as the Beneluxa partnership will have a spillover effect onto the discussions in Brussels.