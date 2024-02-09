Zero Hidden Hunger EU: addressing malnutrition and hidden hunger to improve health in the EU

We’re excited to announce the kick-off of the Horizon Zero Hidden Hunger project, a groundbreaking 4-year project financed by the European Commission. This initiative represents a crucial step toward addressing malnutrition that impacts vulnerable groups within the European Union, including children, women of reproductive age, older adults, and communities affected by social inequality.
Micronutrient deficiency is a silent epidemic that significantly hinders human development and health. Through the Zero Hidden Hunger project, we aim to:
- Provide accurate prevalence estimates of micronutrient deficiencies in high-risk groups.
- Develop evidence-based, tailored food solutions from sustainable sources.
- Leverage high-quality data and advanced technologies for impactful research and solutions.
Leading the charge, EPHA, alongside our partner organizations EUFIC, UCC, CHX, and EuroFIR, spearheads Work Package 9.2. Our mission is to create and manage a policy lab dedicated to eradicating micronutrient scarcity. Our focus includes:
- In-depth policy assessments.
- Engaging with key stakeholders and opinion leaders in policy labs.
- Evaluating and testing strategies to improve nutrition policies and dietary practices.
In 2024, we will begin the stakeholder analysis, a crucial step in this ambitious co-creation process aimed at moving towards a healthier, micronutrient-sufficient Europe. If you believe you can contribute to this crucial conversation, please feel free to reach out to our Policy Manager for NCD prevention, Dr Alessandro Gallina. Your support is essential in our collective fight against hidden hunger, and towards a healthier Europe.
Project Summary
Micronutrient (MN) deficiency is a form of malnutrition that occurs due to low intake and/or absorption of minerals and vitamins, with adverse consequences for human development and health. Children, adolescents, women of reproductive age (including pregnancy) and older adults (representing ~70% of European society) as well as immigrant/ethnic minority groups and those affected by social inequality or poverty, are at risk of MN deficiencies. While addressing this public health problem is a priority, it is not possible until data on the prevalence of MN deficiencies across the EU population and the causes for these deficiencies is available to predict and identify those most at risk. Without this information, discussions on how to meet dietary requirements for the priority MNs of public health concern, and improve their status, take place in a vacuum.
The Zero_HiddenHunger_EU project aims to:
- provide estimates of the true prevalence of MN deficiencies, based on priority biomarker and MN intake data in European populations and their associated health costs, focused on high-risk population subgroups, and
- provide the best possible evidence to develop context-specific, tailored food-focused solutions to ensure adequate supply of vitamins and minerals from diets from sustainable sources.
The consortium will focus the research effort around existing high-quality data resources and biobanks from diverse and representative population groups around Europe, supplemented by targeted studies in underrepresented groups, maximizing research investment and adding value. Using high-throughput biomarker and advanced data analytical and modelling techniques, Zero_HiddenHunger_EU will deliver credible evidence enabling policymakers and food system actors to deliver food-focused strategies to eradicate MN deficiencies from Europe.
Project Partners
The Zero Hidden Hunger EU consortium unites the knowledge of 19 organisations, encompassing healthcare professionals from both the public and private sectors, top-tier universities and research institutes, NGOs, and regional governments. The collaborative effort aims to create impactful, knowledge-driven solutions for addressing micronutrient deficiencies.
Partners:
- Project coordinator: University College Cork – National University of Ireland, Cork (UCC) – Ireland
- UCC Academy Designated Activity Company (UCCAC) – Ireland
- Wageningen University (WU) – Netherlands
- Danmarks Tekniske Universitet (DTU) – Denmark
- Syddansk Universitet (SDU) – Denmark
- European Food Information Resource (EUROFIR) – Belgium
- Harokopio University (HUA) – Greece
- International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) – France
- Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) – Finland
- Max Rubner Institute (MRI) – Germany
- Consorcio Centro de Investigacion Biomedica en Red M.P. (CIBER) – Spain
- Institute for Medical Research and Occupational Health (IMR) – Serbia
- European Food Information Council (EUFIC) – Belgium
- European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) – Belgium
- Crowdhelix Limited (CHX) – Ireland
Associated partners:
- Swiss Nutrition and Health Foundation (SNHf) – Switzerland
- REM Analytics SA – Switzerland
- University of Surrey – UK
- Quadram Institute Bioscience (QIB) – UK