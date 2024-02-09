Zero Hidden Hunger EU: addressing malnutrition and hidden hunger to improve health in the EU

We’re excited to announce the kick-off of the Horizon Zero Hidden Hunger project, a groundbreaking 4-year project financed by the European Commission. This initiative represents a crucial step toward addressing malnutrition that impacts vulnerable groups within the European Union, including children, women of reproductive age, older adults, and communities affected by social inequality.

Micronutrient deficiency is a silent epidemic that significantly hinders human development and health. Through the Zero Hidden Hunger project, we aim to:

Provide accurate prevalence estimates of micronutrient deficiencies in high-risk groups. Develop evidence-based, tailored food solutions from sustainable sources. Leverage high-quality data and advanced technologies for impactful research and solutions.

Leading the charge, EPHA, alongside our partner organizations EUFIC, UCC, CHX, and EuroFIR, spearheads Work Package 9.2. Our mission is to create and manage a policy lab dedicated to eradicating micronutrient scarcity. Our focus includes:

In-depth policy assessments. Engaging with key stakeholders and opinion leaders in policy labs. Evaluating and testing strategies to improve nutrition policies and dietary practices.

In 2024, we will begin the stakeholder analysis, a crucial step in this ambitious co-creation process aimed at moving towards a healthier, micronutrient-sufficient Europe. If you believe you can contribute to this crucial conversation, please feel free to reach out to our Policy Manager for NCD prevention, Dr Alessandro Gallina. Your support is essential in our collective fight against hidden hunger, and towards a healthier Europe.