Advancing Human-Centred Innovation for Mental Wellbeing

Mental health is more than the absence of problems, it is the foundation for individuals to thrive, cope with life’s challenges, and contribute meaningfully to society. Drawing from the field of positive psychology, which emphasises the study of the strengths, qualities, and conditions that enable individuals and communities to thrive, this perspective shifts the focus from merely treating mental health issues to actively fostering positive mental states. In this context, the protection of mental wellbeing, defined as a positive state encompassing emotional, psychological, and social health, emerges as a key public health policy priority. Achieving this state relies, among other factors, on emotional resilience, social connectedness, and a sense of belonging. Hence, a truly comprehensive approach to mental health must prioritise promotion and prevention. To that end, this newsletter brings together a range of critical insights on how digital tools can both enhance and damage mental health, and explores the importance of human-centred innovation in shaping healthier, more connected societies.

The digital transformation has the potential to revolutionise mental health care by enhancing accessibility, scalability, and affordability, making essential services available to broader populations while overcoming barriers such as stigma. Interventions like internet-based therapy, mobile apps, and Single-Session Interventions (SSIs) have shown promise in providing cost-effective, timely support. However, as these tools evolve, their impact on mental health is a double-edged sword. While they can empower individuals to take charge of their wellbeing, there is also a growing concern about the over-reliance on data points, which can dehumanise care. Moreover, digital tools can sometimes amplify harmful narratives or isolate individuals, inadvertently worsening mental health outcomes.

For digital innovation to effectively enhance mental health, it must be incorporated into a human-centred approach that emphasises empathy, meaningful social ties, and the unique needs of individuals. It is therefore crucial to involve all stakeholders, such as healthcare professionals, policymakers, patients, and communities, to ensure these tools are not only effective but also relevant and responsive.