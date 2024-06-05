Aligning Visions for Public Health: EPHA’s Review of the European Commission’s Health Union Communication

Pro: The Communication highlights health issues related to industries profiting from known NCD risk factors, actions against AMR, and climate commitments.

Con: The Communication lacks all the promised and long-awaited stringent regulations on such industries, falling short of fully securing a healthy planet for healthy people.

The EPHA manifesto underscores the necessity for the EU to secure its capacity for resilience and robustness amidst several converging crises, ranging from aging population and geopolitical conflicts to climate change and socio-economic instability. To navigate these complex challenges, a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach is key, one that creates a robust healthy environment.

Prioritising Health Over Commercial Interests

The Communication addresses health issues related to tobacco and alcohol. It mentions an ongoing comprehensive evaluation of the legal framework for tobacco control aimed at supporting Member States in achieving a Tobacco-Free Generation. Additionally, the Commission remains committed to reducing “harmful alcohol consumption” as part of the prevention pillar of the Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan (EBCP). While these statements highlight a recognition of the need to control substances that significantly impact public health, the Communication does not directly address the stringent regulation of industries such as tobacco, alcohol, and ultra-processed foods to the extent advocated by health organisations, which prioritise health over commercial interests. This Commission has made important promises in the EBCP, including enhancing health literacy through clear labelling systems, and regulating the availability, taxation, and marketing of products known for their detrimental effects on health. These efforts aim to address the commercial determinants of health comprehensively.

Initially, these promises were warmly welcomed by civil society, yet several and sometimes unannounced changes to the EBCP’s implementation roadmaps have tempered this optimism. Key deadlines were missed, and previously stated goals have been removed. Notably, these issues are not explicitly addressed in the ‘Looking Ahead’ section of the Communication. Our hope lies with the next Commission not exacerbating the delay in implementing of these crucial and long-awaited policies. These measures are essential, and while there are praiseworthy national successes, such as laws on alcohol labelling and health warnings in Ireland or the ban of appealing flavours in E-cigarettes in Slovenia, a coordinated European approach is necessary given the global scale of commercial interests that profit from known NCD risk factors.

Enhancing Food Systems and Environments

The Communication fails to mention any specification on food systems in general, and food environments in particular. Instead, it focuses broadly on health policy and its interconnectedness with environmental and economic stability, mentioning the Green Deal. However, the lack of detailed plans or the specific inclusion of actions regarding sustainable food systems and environments is considered a missed opportunity and an area left for future expansion, if picked up by the next Commission.

EPHA, together with a plethora of its members and allies been relentlessly asking for explicit commitments or updates on these aspects, as well as the compliance of the Farm to Fork Strategy, which addressed the revision of the Food Information to Consumers Regulation, and the Sustainable Food Systems Framework. Neither of these cornerstones have been published. To align more closely with the goals of transforming European food systems into more sustainable and health-focused entities, the future Commission’s workplan would need to incorporate specific policies on food environments (such as the regulation of the marketing of unhealthy food products, and public procurement), regulatory frameworks, and budget allocations directly addressing these areas.

Leading the Global Fight Against AMR

The EU’s actions against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) are prominently highlighted in the Communication through various health programs and the European One Health Action Plan. These efforts show significant alignment with global health security agendas. However, implementation on the ground often lags in terms of resource allocation and practical, cross-sectoral prevention strategies, which are critical for addressing the growing burden of AMR both within the EU and globally.

Additionally, while the Communication includes the One Health approach, there is a need for a stronger focus on animal health within this framework. The Joint Action on Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare-Associated Infections (EU-JAMRAI) explicitly integrates animal health, but further emphasis is needed. Ensuring comprehensive integration of animal health measures, supported by the full implementation of the Farm to Fork strategy, is essential for a holistic approach to combating AMR across human, animal, and environmental health sectors.

Addressing Climate Change and Health

The EU’s commitment to addressing climate change is robust, as outlined in the European Green Deal and the European Climate Law, aiming for a 55% reduction in emissions by 2030 and for climate neutrality by 2050. While the Commission’s strategies align closely with environmental and global health goals, focusing on reducing pollution in all forms and transitioning to renewable energy, its climate targets fail to convey the urgency of the climate crisis.

The Communication acknowledges some of the positive steps made by the EU in recognising the need to address climate-related health impacts. A welcome development for EPHA and its members that does not feature in the Communication is the incorporation of human health as a major risk area in the first European Climate Risk Assessment launched in March 2024. Nonetheless, there remains a significant need for the EU to not only prepare and react to the health impacts of a changing planet, but also to mitigate them by concretely engaging, across all policy areas, with the climate-health nexus and related equity considerations.

A success story is the integration of health and equity considerations in air pollution policies, as exemplified by the ongoing revision of the Ambient Air Quality Directive. We continue to recommend that the integration of this approach across all policies remains central in the future of the European Health Union, in line with the Health in All Policies Framework (HiAP). Regrettably, during the current mandate, this approach has been insufficient in critical policy areas, such as the new Industrial Emissions Directive and the Euro 7 Emissions Standards, which fail to deliver health and environmental co-benefits that would have been achieved through an adequate reduction of emissions and pollution.

Moving forward with the European Health Union and EU climate action, it is necessary to avert the largely preventable health impacts linked to climate change. Agile mechanisms should be set up to ensure the integration of climate, health and social justice objectives across key sectors regulated at EU level, from energy to transport, agriculture and healthcare.