by | May 16, 2024 | Reports

EU parties’ manifestos: A critical analysis of health policy promises ahead of the 2024 EU Elections

The upcoming European elections will be decisive for the future of the European Union and its plans in facing and addressing the growing global challenges. EPHA carried out an analysis of political parties’ manifestos to identify their plans and ambitions related to (public) health, especially in relation to the growing environmental challenges. The conclusions of this work will help inform the voters on how their voice matters, especially over decisions that will actually impact their lives, when it comes to equity, health, climate, and environment. The analysis also shows potential gaps on public health related topics within the next parliamentary mandate. 

The manifestos analysed include the European People’s Party (EPP), the Party of European Socialists (PES), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), the European Green Party (EGP) and the European Left (EL). 

 

Read the analyses of each party below:

European People’s Party

Manifesto Analysis

Party of European Socialists

Manifesto Analysis

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe

Manifesto Analysis

European Green Party

Manifesto Analysis

European Left

Manifesto Analysis

An overarching analysis of the manifestos will also be published soon. 

The materials will soon be available in French, German, Spanish, Italian, Polish and Romanian. 

What are EPHA’s demands for the 2024 elections? Read our manifesto!

READ EPHA's MANIFESTO

