EU parties’ manifestos: A critical analysis of health policy promises ahead of the 2024 EU Elections

The upcoming European elections will be decisive for the future of the European Union and its plans in facing and addressing the growing global challenges. EPHA carried out an analysis of political parties’ manifestos to identify their plans and ambitions related to (public) health, especially in relation to the growing environmental challenges. The conclusions of this work will help inform the voters on how their voice matters, especially over decisions that will actually impact their lives, when it comes to equity, health, climate, and environment. The analysis also shows potential gaps on public health related topics within the next parliamentary mandate.

The manifestos analysed include the European People’s Party (EPP), the Party of European Socialists (PES), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), the European Green Party (EGP) and the European Left (EL).

Read the analyses of each party below: