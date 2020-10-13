CAP for health: Four priorities for a human and planetary healthy EU agricultural policy

1. Add a nutrition indicator to advance healthy supply chains

Adding an impact and result indicator on nutrition into Annex I of the CAP Strategic Plans Regulation, will provide a clear incentive to align the CAP with efforts to promote healthy, sustainable food consumption patterns in accordance with the Farm to Fork Strategy.

An appropriate aim for such new indicator would be to increase the supply of, and access to fruit and vegetables. Member States would report their achievements on the basis of projects supported, in which increasing fruit and vegetables, as well as whole grains, pulses and/or nuts, figure as a prominent aim.

Such projects can notably include the development of local market infrastructures for fresh produce, enhancing urban to peri-urban supply chain linkages, establishing innovative business models involving improved access to healthy product and so forth.

2. End wine promotion subsidies

The option to fund wine promotion measures both on the internal market and in third countries should be ended as a way to phase-out health incompatible subsidies and ensure an efficient use of public money.

In the period 2014-2018 nearly €220 million per year was spent on wine promotion measures, the bulk of which flowed to major wine and spirits companies. The European Court of Auditors concluded that this measure constitutes a subsidy for these companies’ operational costs.

Amendments 106 and 107, adopted in the COMENVI Opinion 2018/0216(COD), have as their objective the removal of these wasteful subsidies.

3. Strengthen the legal framework to enable antibiotics use reduction

In light of the impending application of the Veterinary Medicines and Medicated Feed Regulations and the 50% antibiotics sales reduction target introduced by the Farm to Fork Strategy, the CAP needs to strengthen its resolve to support antibiotics use reduction. The CAP Strategic Plans Regulation should include new legislative provisions to this end.

This has recently been recommended by the European Commission as well.

4. Align the CAP with the European Green Deal to ensure planetary health

The European Parliament should ensure the CAP delivers on its potential to improve environmental health by integrating agriculture-related European Green Deal targets, ensuring strong accountability, transparency and public participation mechanisms – inclusive of public health actors, phasing out environmentally harmful subsidies, and ensuring appropriate funding for farmers to adopt more sustainable practices.

For more on CAP and health, see EPHA briefing: CAP: 11 Ways to Deliver for Better Health

