Joint Rome Declaration — raising awareness and concerns on issues related to access to affordable medicines

In June 2022, the members of the European Alliance for Responsible R&D and Affordable Medicines gathered in Rome to analyse the current public health scene and discuss potential solutions to the most prominent challenges. In light of public health outbreaks in the European Union (EU), such as COVID-19 and Monkeypox, the urgent global need for medical tools such as vaccines, and the revision of the EU Pharmaceutical Strategy, the Alliance highlighted the need to ensure that people have access to medicines they need and call on for an R&D system that is driven by health needs and delivers medicines and other health technologies which are safe, effective, universally accessible and affordable.

Within this context, and with the sole aim of fostering public health from a patient-centred perspective, the Joint Rome Declaration calls global, EU, and national policymakers to: