Recommendations for unleashing meaningful innovation through regulatory reform

What do we know when a new medicine is approved? What are the regulatory requirements for new medicines? What happens once a new drug is on the market?

Following the first of the EPHA #A2MDialogues, our panelists Andrea Cipriani, Lydia Meheus, Huseyin Naci and Beate Wieseler, developed a series of recommendations on how regulatory and payment systems can be adapted to incentivise the timely generation of quality comparative data on the benefits and harms of new drugs and high-risk devices both before and after their market entry, profiting patients, clinicians, and healthcare systems.