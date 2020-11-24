Scrap the conformity factor to protect our health

This hard-hitting video graphically simulates the devastating health impacts air pollution directly linked to of NO 2 , a key pollutant mainly emitted by diesel engines in urban areas. According to the EEA 2020 report , the health impacts attributable to exposure to air pollution indicate that the estimated impact of exposure to NO 2 (a type of NO X ) was around 55,000 extra deaths in Europe, including around 54,000 from the EU 27 and the UK in 2018. The CE Delft study ‘ Health impacts and health costs of diesel emissions in the EU’ confirmed that about 75% of the health costs of road-based air pollution in the EU are attributable to diesel emissions.

What is happening in the EU negotiators’ room?

The European Parliament is conscious of the impacts of climate change and air pollution on the health of the EU population . The Parliament voted to scrap this unhealthy “conformity factor” by September 2022. Yet, the Council wants to avoid any “automatic phasing-out of the error margin”. If you buy a kilo of flour, is it acceptable that you might end up with 32% less flour than you paid for? There are no technical reasons which prevent vehicle manufacturers from respecting the legal pollutant emissions limits

EPHA calls on national governments to reject any deadly “conformity factor” in the upcoming negotiations. Instead of condoning illegal tailpipe fumes, EU Member States must force vehicle manufacturers to respect the emission limits which were decided in 2008.

What will happen next?

On the evening of 2nd December , the European Parliament’s negotiating rapporteur MEPs will deal with the Member States’ position, represented by the German EU Presidency led Council delegation. We hope they will reject keeping pollution limits through the back door using “conformity factors,” and the possibility of more deaths and disease linked to excessive pollution. Our health is too valuable to be sacrificed for the sake of profit, when our politicians have the solution in their hands.