Air pollution caused conditions: the risk of co-morbidities

Patients with chronic lung and heart conditions caused or worsened by long-term exposure to air pollution are less able to fight off lung infections and more likely to die.
Air pollution can cause hypertension, diabetes and respiratory diseases, conditions that doctors are starting to link to higher mortality rates for Covid-19.
These conditions affect millions of people, and can increase the risk of more serious health complications if one contracts COVID-19.
Coronavirus and obesity: industry urged to act post-crisis
An NHS audit in the UK revealed over three quarters (76.5%) of critically ill coronavirus patients are overweight, according to experts. Coronaviruses can cause more severe symptoms and complications in people with obesity related conditions, according to the World Health Organization.
Artery disease and heart failure further increase risk
The American College of Cardiology says there is consensus among experts that both coronary artery disease and heart failure (HF) patients are at increased risk of acute events or exacerbations from viral respiratory infections, with other co-morbidities (diabetes, obesity, hypertension, COPD, kidney disease) further increasing risk.
Italy reports on characteristics of COVID-19-positive deceased patients
In Italy, health officials reported in March that 99% of a sample of patients who died from Covid-19 had an underlying illness — with almost half the deceased having suffered from three or more conditions — though the sample was not drawn randomly and may not represent the whole population. The most common ailments were high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.
Higher levels of coronavirus ‘entry point’ enzyme in lungs of COPD patients and smokers
Patients with COPD and people who are still smoking have higher levels of ACE-2 in their airways, which might put them at an increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 infections, new study says. Patients with COPD should be counselled to strictly abide by social distancing and proper hand hygiene to prevent infection.