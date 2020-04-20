Air pollution caused conditions: the risk of co-morbidities

Coronavirus and obesity: industry urged to act post-crisis

An NHS audit in the UK revealed over three quarters (76.5%) of critically ill coronavirus patients are overweight, according to experts. Coronaviruses can cause more severe symptoms and complications in people with obesity related conditions, according to the World Health Organization.

Artery disease and heart failure further increase risk

The American College of Cardiology says there is consensus among experts that both coronary artery disease and heart failure (HF) patients are at increased risk of acute events or exacerbations from viral respiratory infections, with other co-morbidities (diabetes, obesity, hypertension, COPD, kidney disease) further increasing risk.

Italy reports on characteristics of COVID-19-positive deceased patients

In Italy, health officials reported in March that 99% of a sample of patients who died from Covid-19 had an underlying illness — with almost half the deceased having suffered from three or more conditions — though the sample was not drawn randomly and may not represent the whole population. The most common ailments were high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

Higher levels of coronavirus ‘entry point’ enzyme in lungs of COPD patients and smokers

Patients with COPD and people who are still smoking have higher levels of ACE-2 in their airways, which might put them at an increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 infections, new study says. Patients with COPD should be counselled to strictly abide by social distancing and proper hand hygiene to prevent infection.