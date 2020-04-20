COVID-19 lockdown measures and air quality

A comprehensive set of satellite images revealed how air pollution has fallen dramatically in cities across the world due to Covid-19 lockdown measures.

While fully respecting lockdown measures, encouraging cycling and walking supports the public health goal of hindering the spread of COVID-19. Improved physical and mental health and maintaining strong immune systems is crucial. Physical activity increases the effectiveness of the immune system, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, several cancers, dementia, chronic diseases, and diabetes.