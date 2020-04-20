COVID-19 lockdown measures and air quality

A comprehensive set of satellite images revealed how air pollution has fallen dramatically in cities across the world due to Covid-19 lockdown measures.
While fully respecting lockdown measures, encouraging cycling and walking supports the public health goal of hindering the spread of COVID-19. Improved physical and mental health and maintaining strong immune systems is crucial. Physical activity increases the effectiveness of the immune system, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, several cancers, dementia, chronic diseases, and diabetes.
Resources
From EPHA
More resources
EEA weekly air pollution monitor – Air quality and COVID-19
The lockdown and related measures implemented by many European countries to stop the spread of COVID-19 have led to a sudden decrease in economic activities, including a drop in road transport in many cities. To assess how this has affected levels of air pollution, the EEA has developed a viewer that tracks the weekly average concentrations of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5).
NASA: Airborne Nitrogen Dioxide Plummets Over China
NASA publishes images indicating reductions in air pollution.
Coronavirus: Île-de-France experiences cleanest air in 40 years
A decrease in air pollution is going hand-in-hand with lower CO2 levels, responsible for the climate crisis, says Airparif.
Coronavirus and air quality in Brussels
NO2 levels decrease in Brussels since lockdown measures have been put in place.