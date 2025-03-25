Health in the roadmap for women’s rights

The first 100 days of a political mandate are typically used to set the foundations for the most important topics to be addressed. For both von der Leyen Commissions, this date was the 9th of March; one day after International Women’s Day. In the mission letter on Preparedness and Crisis Management, and Equality, one of the first calls under Union of Equality is for a Roadmap for Women’s Rights to be released by International Women’s Day. The promise was kept, and we can now read the 8 priorities set by the European Commission.

We are very glad to see that the second priority focuses on the highest standards of health, following the first priority on freedom from gender-based violence. In other words, women’s health is prominently featured in the Commission’s approach to women’s rights and a gender-equal society. This shows that the collective efforts of a wide range of stakeholders on women’s health have paid off. Even so, these priorities are just the starting point – it is now our shared responsibility to turn them into concrete action, whether that means strengthening research and healthcare training, or empowering women and communities.

Prioritisation of specific topics around women’s health is only part of the story. What is required now is to keep raising awareness and driving action to address structural injustices; injustices that exist in a health sphere that continues failing to see to the specific needs of women. Together with its members and partners, EPHA has contributed to this discussion through events, newsletters, and guest articles highlighting key women’s health concerns over the past year.

This newsletter adds to the momentum, building on the work of EPHA’s members and partners and ensuring that it stays part of the conversation on women’s rights. The European Cancer Organisation expands on 5 essential women’s cancer rights based on its Women & Cancer paper. The European Liver Patients’ Association provides 7 recommendations on achieving health equity for women with liver disease. Klimaka in Greece, a member of EPHA’s Roma Health Network, sheds light on early marriage and early motherhood in Roma communities, based on the work of its Roma Influencers Network. Make Mothers Matter adds to the discussion on intersectionality, providing recommendations on tackling challenges and stigma faced by mothers with disabilities. Researchers from Wageningen and Edinburgh universities highlight the often-overlooked burden of endometriosis and the goals of the EUmetriosis project.

The solutions for resolving centuries of injustice faced by women could never be fully mapped out in a period of 100 days. The effects run deep, which requires a complete view of where additional efforts are needed. In that sense, the Roadmap for Women’s Rights charts a course, but we must ensure that not a single story is lost as we progress on the road to true gender equality.