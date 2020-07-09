What lies ahead for health under the German Presidency?

Germany assumed the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from 1 July, but in quite different circumstances from what was originally foreseen, with the response to tackling COVID-19, and its health, economic and social consequences being the defining issue of the next six months. The European Parliament has consistently promoted the establishment of a coherent EU public health policy, and has just adopted, with an overwhelming majority, a resolution on the EU’s public health strategy post-COVID-19. Members of the European Parliament are demanding far stronger cooperation in the area of health to create a European Health Union, to include common minimum standards for quality healthcare, based on urgently needed stress tests of Member States’ healthcare systems to identify weaknesses and verify that they are prepared for a possible resurgence of COVID-19. At the same time, topics of great importance for the future of Europe will also preoccupy the Presidency: for example, the next multi-annual financial framework, climate protection, digital transformation, the rule of law and Europe’s role in the world.

‘Together for Europe’s Recovery’ – the German Presidency Programme

The trio presidency programme (which also looks forward to the Portuguese and Slovenian Presidencies beginning in January and July 2021 respectively) has placed health high on the agenda, in line with the key recommendations of the recovery roadmap.

“In order to boost the economic and social recuperation of all EU member states, we will work during Germany’s Council Presidency on a joint recovery plan and financial framework for the years ahead. Together, we want to emerge strengthened from this crisis. That means focusing firmly on the future. Climate change mitigation, digital sovereignty and Europe’s responsibility in the world are therefore key focuses of our Presidency.” says German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the ‘Together for Europe’s recovery’ German Presidency programme.

As regards the health portfolio, digitization, Big Data and artificial intelligence will certainly high on the agenda according to Jens Spahn, German Health Minister, the chair of the Health Council. and the future negotiations about the Health Technology assessment will be worth watching out for as a measure for assessing the presidency’s performance on health.

What does the German EU Presidency mean for the future of health policy in the EU?

As well as finalising the legislative process to establish the new EU4Health programme, the underlying strategic question, however, is the future role and competences the EU will or will not be provided with in the area of health.

A big challenge of the ‘coronavirus’ presidency will be to draw the lessons learned from the pandemic and steer the strategic discussion in a way which could result in a new power sharing arrangement between national capitals and Brussels. The future of health is a political question, too but heavyweight politicians and state personalities are all calling for EU action. Everyone agrees that “more should be done,” but how this is developed in practice from simply better preparedness and coordination to an eventual health Union. The European People’s Party (EPP) is asking for more EU health but with moderation, while the stance of the second largest group, the Socialist and Democrats (S&D) is different, asking: “It is time to set up a European Health Union. If not now, when?”

The German presidency is cautiously ambitious in this area: openly calling for more power and resources for the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control so that Europe can be better prepared for the next pandemics as well as more action in the area of crisis management – but not significantly more powers in other areas.

The way counts as much as the goal: there will be a process: a vibrant civil society and the Conference on the Future of Europe. The process will be inclusive, including public health civil society, too.

EPHA has recently formulated recommendations to the EU4Health programme proposal and will be ready to contribute to the debate on the future of health in Europe together with its members. Its ‘Europe, let’s do more on health!’ (EU4Health) campaign, launched in 2017, co-led by the European Patients Forum (EPF) and today involving 24 European health alliances and patients associations. The EU4Health civil society alliance members outlined their vision for more health in the EU and are also be ready to engage in that process.

Below we break down the implications for public health over the next few months in other key policy areas: