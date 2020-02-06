How can we improve the air we breathe in 2020?

Air pollution does not recognise borders; therefore it requires urgent policy action at the highest political level. Will the EU’s Green Deal step up to the challenge? The rhetoric is certainly there, with the European Commission wishing to “protect the health and well-being of citizens from environment-related risks and impacts,” and making public its financial plan for moving to a climate neutral continent by 2050, mobilising at least €1 trillion of sustainable investment over the next ten years.

The issue is high on the European Parliament’s political agenda too. It recently adopted with a resounding majority a resolution, demanding “an ambitious Climate Law with a legally binding domestic and economy-wide target for reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest” and calling “on the Commission to raise the level of protection of the quality of our air, in line with latest scientific findings and the World Health Organisation guidelines.”

The Commission will also adopt a strategy for sustainable and smart mobility in 2020 that aims to reduce emission sources in all areas. There are plans to intensify the production and deployment of zero- and low-emission vehicles on European roads. Transport should become significantly less polluting, with the Commission proposing more stringent air pollutant emissions standards for combustion-engine vehicles by June 2021.

To tackle air pollution, the Commission also plans to adopt a zero-pollution action plan for air “for a toxic-free environment” in 2021. Finally, as recently called for by EPHA and the Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL),the Commission will propose to revise air quality standards to align them more closely with the World Health Organization recommendations.