Revealing the Climate and Clean Air Connection for a Healthy Recovery

How connections between people, money, mobility and health can contribute to rising EU climate ambitions

Our society is at risk of collapsing, facing a toxic mix of various crises: rising global temperature and seas, growing antimicrobial resistance and of course the current and future pandemics – the roots of which have been linked to the destruction of biodiversity and the climate emergency.

Evidence has shown that air pollution has a deadly connection withCOVID19, exacerbating the burden on chronic disease patients, worsening the effects of the the pandemic, and hitting the most deprived the hardest. However, the measures introduced during the lockdown, although extreme, also showed the immediate benefits of reducing the number of cars on our streets, quickly, if fleetingly, improving the quality of the air we breathe. People want to experience this more and more, as during World Car Free day, even the EU institutions, surrounded by the busiest roads in Brussels, were full of bikes for one day.

At the end of the first wave of the disease, it is perhaps the right moment to reflect on the wider implications for the public health community. How have our recent experiences changed people’s mindset about air pollution? How should European finances be re-allocated to reflect the new challenges? How can e-mobility help make our transport system fit for a healthy climate? What can health workers tell us about the links between health, climate and the environment? How are those developments connected to the increased EU ambition on Climate goals?

This EPHA overview addresses these points.